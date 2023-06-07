Buff Bagwell Heading To Gun Range — With Father He Shot — For DSOTR Episode

Former WCW star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell recently made an appearance on an AdFreeShows livestream alongside Eric Bischoff, with both men answering questions from fans for nearly an hour. One topic that came up was Bagwell's participation in an upcoming "Dark Side of the Ring" episode, and it sounds as though the show could include some gripping scenes.

"Something that's coming up that I'm really excited about is the 'Dark Side of the Ring' is doing my story," Bagwell said. "They're taking me and my old man to a shooting range. Well, you remember I shot my old man. ... So he's going to tell the story, but Tara, the head producer at 'Dark Side of the Ring' — she goes, 'What do you think about going to a shooting range?' I go, 'Okay.'"

There is not an episode on Bagwell in the currently-airing season, possibly pointing toward another season of the show already being in the works. Bagwell is seemingly in active discussion with the producers of the series, which could mean the show will survive the recent bankruptcy of Vice Media.