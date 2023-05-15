Dark Side Of The Ring Producer Vice Media Officially Files For Bankruptcy

After a two year wait, fans of "Dark Side of the Ring" are about to get what they want, with the long awaited fourth season of the show scheduled to air starting on May 30. But barring any major changes in the next few weeks, the new season will air at a time of vast uncertainty at Vice Media, the parent company of "DSOTR's" TV network, Vice TV.

PWInsider is reporting that Vice Media has officially filed for bankruptcy in a New York court this morning. The news isn't entirely negative, however, as the filing was done to make a potential sale of Vice Media, which claims to have an offer of $225 million, easier.