Dustin Rhodes Led Celebration For Retiring Seamstress Sandra Gray Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling celebrated the career of its lead seamstress prior to Wednesday night's live broadcast of "AEW Dynamite."

Sandra Gray is retiring after a career in professional wrestling that began decades ago and has seen her outfit some of the biggest stars in the business.

According to a report by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, a celebration of Gray's final night on the job in AEW was held before "Dynamite" went on the air. Dustin Rhodes led fans in Colorado Springs, Colorado in welcoming Gray out on stage. AEW President Tony Khan and other staff joined them.

Gray's time working in pro wrestling began in the 1990s when she was recruited by Rena Mero (later known as Sable in WWE) to design the ring gear for her husband Marc Mero, who was performing in WCW at that time as Johnny B. Badd. That opened the door for Gray to continue working as a seamstress in WCW. When the company was purchased by WWE in early 2001, Gray went to work for WWE and continued to do so into 2015, when she stepped away from the business.

It was Cody and Brandi Rhodes who reportedly brought Gray back to pro wrestling, bringing her into AEW during the company's early days to work as its lead seamstress.