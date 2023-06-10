Britt Baker: If You Like Hardcore Matches, It Shouldn't Matter Who's In The Ring

Dr. Britt Baker's rise to fame in AEW is nothing short of astronomical. Although the good doctor may have started her time in the promotion as a directionless babyface, she quickly rose to prominence through her work as a heel.

However, her true star-making moment came in the form of a Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa on "AEW Dynamite" in 2021. The match saw Baker dawn a crimson mask, in what has become an iconic image of her career. However, there were a few detractors of that particular moment.

In an interview with "WhatCulture," Baker commented on people criticizing women's hardcore matches.

"I think, at the end of the day, people like what they like and they hate what they hate. You can't put women in a box and not let them break out of it," Baker said. "If you like hardcore matches, then you should like hardcore matches. It shouldn't matter who's in the ring. If it's a good match, it's a good match. No matter who's on either side of the ring."