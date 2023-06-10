Britt Baker: If You Like Hardcore Matches, It Shouldn't Matter Who's In The Ring
Dr. Britt Baker's rise to fame in AEW is nothing short of astronomical. Although the good doctor may have started her time in the promotion as a directionless babyface, she quickly rose to prominence through her work as a heel.
However, her true star-making moment came in the form of a Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa on "AEW Dynamite" in 2021. The match saw Baker dawn a crimson mask, in what has become an iconic image of her career. However, there were a few detractors of that particular moment.
In an interview with "WhatCulture," Baker commented on people criticizing women's hardcore matches.
"I think, at the end of the day, people like what they like and they hate what they hate. You can't put women in a box and not let them break out of it," Baker said. "If you like hardcore matches, then you should like hardcore matches. It shouldn't matter who's in the ring. If it's a good match, it's a good match. No matter who's on either side of the ring."
No Regrets for Matches
While Britt Baker's Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa may have put her on the map as a performer, it is not her only experience with hardcore match types in AEW. One year after the famous match, she once again fought Rosa in a Steel Cage match that saw Rosa win the AEW Women's Championship from Baker.
Through both matches, both women battered each other putting one another through tables, into thumbtacks, and onto propped ladders and chairs. Baker, in particular, walked away from the ring with a back full of thumbtacks. With all of that in mind, it's unsurprising that Baker maintains that the matches aren't a cakewalk.
"They're definitely not fun. It hurts, for a long time too. It does hurt. I wouldn't take back anything I've done, I'm very proud of it," she said. "I'm happy, I'm happy for what it did for AEW, myself, and for women's wrestling."