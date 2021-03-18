The wrestling world is abuzz following the wild Lights Out match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank fans for tuning in.

“What a great main event, thank you to everyone who joined us tonight for the Lights Out Match, @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker, the culmination of a classic rivalry as a 4 month story paid off in one of the greatest & most memorable main event matches ever on #AEWDynamite!”

The feud between Baker and Rosa kicked off back in November after Baker helped cost Rosa a match against Serena Deeb for the NWA Women’s Championship. Baker’s motivation was to blackball Rosa from AEW, due to her being an outsider from the NWA.

The two brawled for months before colliding at AEW Beach Break, in a match Baker won following interference from her manager, Rebel. The two have traded wins in tag action since, though Baker had always come out on top, until tonight.