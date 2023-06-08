Jungle Boy Announces 'The Summer Of JungleHOOK Is Upon Us' Following AEW Dynamite Win

JungleHOOK is here to stay.

Amid earlier speculation that the pairing of HOOK and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry was a temporary one, the latter made it clear on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" that they were looking to climb the ranks of AEW's tag team division, with their sights set on ultimately capturing championship gold. Perry made the proclamation after JungleHOOK defeated La Facción Ingobernable's Dralistico and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match.

"We are taking it to the next level," Perry said as he highlighted the bruises suffered by himself and his partner during their bloody bout. "As of right now, the summer of JungleHOOK is upon us!"

HOOK and Perry proceeded to share a fist pump in a show of solidarity.

The tandem of HOOK and Perry first joined forces during last year's "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" to kick off a brief run as a tag team, defeating teams such as Ethan Page and Matt Hardy, and Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, before going their separate ways. They reunited on May 31 when Perry rescued HOOK from a beatdown at the hands of La Facción Ingobernable, setting up this week's Texas Tornado match.

With Wednesday's win, HOOK and Perry extended their undefeated streak to 3-0. While AEW has yet to announce their next opponents, all signs are pointing to JungleHOOK becoming a regular fixture on AEW programming.

In their pursuit of the AEW World Tag Team Championship, currently held by FTR, JungleHOOK may have to face established teams such as Best Friends, The Acclaimed, Lucha Brothers, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, The Hardys, The Gunns, and The Young Bucks, to name a few.