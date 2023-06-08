Former WWE Star Fred Rosser, ROH's Trish Adora Announced For NJPW Academy Showcase

In a unique, first-of-a-kind event, a group of students will wrestle their teachers and other local talents at the inaugural NJPW Academy Showcase on Saturday, June 10. In one of the top matches, former WWE star Fred Rosser — who serves as the head coach of the LA Dojo-based NJPW Academy — will lock up against Buck Skynyr, a student of legendary wrestler Johnny Rodz, who left his life in Arkansas to pursue a career in pro wrestling.

Rosser is among the many veteran wrestlers who have been training Skynyr and other hopefuls at the LA Dojo for the better part of the year.

The main event of the show will feature a match between Trish Adora and Johnnie Robbie in a STRONG Women's Division match. While Robbie has been a regular fixture on the West Coast indie scene since 2021, Adora has been receiving a number of opportunities on "ROH Honor Club" of late, with her last two matches taking place against ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, and Skye Blue. As such, Adora might be on the verge of landing a contract with a major promotion.

Elsewhere on the card, Canadian Rudy Lockhart will wrestle his coach, Royce Isaacs, and The DKC will team up with Kevin Knight in a match against Matt Vandagriff and Cameron Gates. While Knight is coming off losing his IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship at NJPW Dominion, The DKC recently locked horns with AEW star Daniel Garcia at a taping of "ROH Honor Club." The DKC is also very familiar with Vandagriff and Gates, seeing as all three men graduated from the Santino Bros Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles.

All in all, a total of eight matches will be on display as the NJPW Academy looks to end its 2023 camp on a high note. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.