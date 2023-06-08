What Band Plays The WWE NXT Great American Bash Theme Song?

The next premium live event for WWE NXT is the Great American Bash, set to take place on July 30 in Cedar Park, Texas. While it's too early for any matches to be officially announced for the card, one aspect of the upcoming show that might stand out is the theme song, which is already being used to hype up the event.

Fans who have heard the song, titled "Hollywood Baby," might feel that it sounds somewhat familiar. If so, it could be because they've previously heard the band that performs the tune — 100 Gecs.

100 Gecs is a pop duo that has steadily risen to prominence over the last several years. The track "Hollywood Baby" comes from their latest record, "10,000 Gecs," released earlier this year to critical acclaim.

Using the 100 Gecs track as the Great American Bash theme is an inspired choice, helping increase the range of genres and styles represented by the wrestling brand. The band now joins Turnstile, Beartooth, Rightfield, and Blame My Youth as musical acts chosen for recent NXT events.

Like previous themes before it, "WWE NXT" viewers are sure to become familiar with the song as the PLE approaches. When July 30 finally arrives, fans will be able to catch the Great American Bash on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.