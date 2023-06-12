Freddie Prinze Jr. Gives His Thoughts On The WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins put his money where his mouth is on Monday's "WWE Raw," defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the third time in 11 days. And actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't think that's a bad thing. Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie" this week he believes the decision to have Rollins defend the title often on "Raw" won't water down the championship, but rather help establish it as "an honorable title."

"They're giving it to someone that's somewhere in between the hardest working man in show business and the most technically proficient," Prinze said. "I'm not saying he's 100 percent either one of those, but he's the sort of hybrid version of both, right? He knows all the moves, he makes people look great, and he makes himself look great. If he can make that belt mean something, and I think he can, then don't worry about how many times a month he defends it, because then when the heel eventually goes over, the heel will be like, 'Yeah, that open challenge crap is dead! I'm never defending this unless I absolutely have to, and then we can get a babyface story to come after."