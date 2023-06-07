Seth Rollins World Heavyweight Title Defense Announced For WWE SmackDown At MSG

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden for the July 7 episode of "WWE SmackDown." As we sit a month out from the taping, WWE continues to add to the lineup to include several top names.

In the latest update, fans in attendance will be treated to a dark match featuring two "WWE Raw" superstars as Damian Priest will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. That matchup just headlined the June 5 episode of "Raw," which saw Rollins retain in his first defense.

JUST ANNOUNCED! From Monday Night RAW see @WWE World Heavyweight Championship Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Damian Priest! 🎟: https://t.co/o76exzGCVE pic.twitter.com/FDl9Bip3dz — MSG (@TheGarden) June 7, 2023

Despite the WWE Draft recently taking place, it's not uncommon for "Raw" stars to appear at "SmackDown" tapings for dark matches. Rollins is also set to appear at this Friday's "SmackDown" taping, which happens to be emanating in his home state of Iowa.

WWE previously revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also confirmed for the Juy 7 "SmackDown" at MSG as part of his limited summer tour dates on the road to SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Madison Square Garden's website is also advertising the likes of Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, AJ Styles, Asuka, Austin Theory, and more.

Throughout the rest of June, WWE fans can expect to see Rollins on every episode of "Raw" leading up to Money in the Bank. The new world champion is also advertised for WWE Supershows in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Charleston, South Carolina, as well as three live event dates in the United Kingdom.