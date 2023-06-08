Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens' Home Montreal Promotion, IWS, Coming To FITE+

The wrestling promotion that helped build the careers of WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, International Wrestling Syndicate, is coming to FITE+.

In a press release, FITE announced that Canada's longest-running pro wrestling promotion is coming to the streaming platform starting with the event Scarred 4 Life on July 15 as well as the promotion's weekly show, "Bloodstream."

The Montreal, Quebec, Canadian-based promotion was founded in 1998. Past IWS World Champions besides Owens and Zayn include "Speeball" Mike Bailey, PCO, and AEW stars Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. The current champion is independent veteran Benjamin Tull. He has been the champion since October 2022, when he dethroned Matt Falco.

In the press release, the founder of IWS, Manny Eleftheriou, noted how he "couldn't wait" to bring the promotion to the "entire world," while the co-founder and COO of FITE, Michael Weber noted that FITE was "happy to bring the country's homegrown talent powerhouse" to a bigger audience on FITE+.

FITE+ is $7.99 monthly and $69.99 a year, and new customers get a seven-day free trial. Other promotions that are on the platform include Major League Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Game Changer Wrestling. This past March IWS and GCW held a joint event. FITE says its library currently has over 4,000 hours of content.