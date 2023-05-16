Major League Wrestling Fusion Now Included With Fite+ Subscription

The world of MLW never stops moving, and these days it seems neither do their TV shows. Over the past few years, MLW programming, from "MLW Fusion" to "MLW Underground" has been everywhere from beIN Sports, YouTube, briefly Vice TV, and most recently REELZ. And now another platform can be added to the list.

As revealed in a press release on their website Tuesday, MLW announced that "Fusion" would now be streaming on FITE+ going forward. The first episode on FITE+ will launch on Thursday, May 25.