QT Marshall Announced For AAA TripleMania After Attacking Pentagon, Full Card Revealed

The full card is now out for AAA's TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana on July 15, and an AEW stalwart is set to make his AAA debut. Besides the highly anticipated Mega Championship rematch between El Hijo del Vikingo and Kenny Omega, the card is now set to include Pentagon Jr and Laredo Kid facing off against QT Marshall and Taurus in an ambulance match. The match came about after the reveal that Marshall was the identity of the masked figure that had recently been stalking Pentagon and sending him mysterious video messages, building up to an eventual reveal. That reveal came when the stalker attacked Pentagon and unmasked him before taking off his own mask to reveal himself as Marshall. The face of AEW's QTV has never wrestled before in Mexico.

The rest of the TripleMania card will include Team Chilango (Dana, Argenis, Chessman, & Negro Casas) with Aczino facing off against Team Baja (Nicho el Millionario, Damían 666, Rey Horus, & Xtreme Tiger) with the UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno at their side. Additionally, the card will see Dalys, Lady Shani, and Sexy Star taking on Kamille, Natalia Markova, & Viva Van, as well as Aramis, Jack Evans, and Vampiro squaring off against Pagano, Bestia 666, and Mega Wolf.

Meanwhile, the finals of the Guerra de Rivalidades were already set as of TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey. The match will see Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis facing LA Park and Rush — the losing team will then face off in a singles match at TripleMania XXXI: Mexico City, with the stipulation of Mask vs. Hair. And finally, the full list of Copa TripleMania entrants was announced, a list that includes Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, Jack Cartwheel, La Hiedra, Flammer, Myzteziz, Puma King, Niño Hamburguesa, Dinámico, Gringo Loco, and a surprise entrant.