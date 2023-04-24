Rematch Between Kenny Omega And El Hijo Del Vikingo Announced For AAA TripleMania

For almost two years, Lucha Libre AAA attempted to get El Hijo del Vikingo and Kenny Omega battling for the AAA Mega Championship inside of an AAA ring, only to see injury and other obstacles get in the way. As a result, their first encounter came in AEW on an episode of "Dynamite." And while a lot can happen in the next two months (knock on wood), today AAA got its closest since December 2021 to making its dream come true and become a reality. Announced at a press conference this afternoon, Vikingo and Omega will finally meet in AAA — with Vikingo's AAA Mega Title on the line — at TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana this summer on July 15.

El MEGACAMPEONATO AAA estÃ¡ en juego en #TriplemanÃ­aXXXI en Tijuana.@vikingo_aaa vs @KennyOmegamanX 📆 15 de Julio

⌚️ 6 PM

📍 Estadio de @TorosDeTijuana

🎟️ Boletos en @boletomovil pic.twitter.com/tGVozZTqv9 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 24, 2023

A rematch between the former and current AAA Mega Champions was destined to happen after their exciting initial match-up last month; Omega defeated Vikingo in a show-stealing non-title match. Omega — the longest-reigning Mega Champion in history at 765 days before vacating it due to injury – will look to regain the title he never lost. He will also serve as the toughest challenge to Vikingo's 500-plus day reign to date.

In addition to Omega vs. Vikingo, the TripleMania: Tijuana card will feature a Copa TripleMania 10-person tag match featuring a Tijuana and Mexico City team, captained by Psicosis and Negro Casas respectively. Plus, Psycho Clown and Sam Adonis face LA Park and Rush; the losing team squares off in a mask vs. hair match at TripleMania: Mexico City in August.