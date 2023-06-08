Samoa Joe Menaces Anthony Mackie In New Sneak Peak Of Peacock's Twisted Metal Series

Inside the wrestling ring, there are few competitors more menacing than Samoa Joe, who currently holds the Ring of Honor World Television Championship. If the exclusive look at Peacock's "Twisted Metal" series is any indication, though, he's looking to be just as menacing outside of the ring, as well. Thursday afternoon, we got our first look at John Doe (the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Anthony Mackie) and Sweet Tooth (Joe) in action.

While wrestling fans can certainly tell it's Samoa Joe underneath that mask, you probably noticed relatively quickly that it definitely wasn't his voice. Instead, Sweet Tooth is voiced by Will Arnett (Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman).

"Twisted Metal" is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, and Peacock's series adaptation follows a driver (Doe) who sets off on a post-apocalyptic adventure to deliver a package. Currently, Sweet Tooth is only listed for one episode on IMDB, but if that's not enough, Samoa Joe fans will actually be able to hear his voice when Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game releases sometime next year.

Until then, they'll have plenty of time to watch Samoa Joe do what he does best. Tony Khan announced this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" that in CM Punk's first appearance with the company since All Out last September, he will team with FTR to take on old rival Joe alongside Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson in a Trios Match in the main event of the first-ever "AEW Collision."