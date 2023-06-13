Paul Heyman Thinks Vince McMahon Would Have Always Ended The Undertaker's Streak

The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak lasted for more than two decades and became one of the most revered accomplishments in professional wrestling. Some thought it might never be broken and lay to rest with "The Deadman" once he retired.

But Paul Heyman, who was in Brock Lesnar's corner the night "The Beast Incarnate" delivered one of the most shocking moments in pro wrestling history at WrestleMania 30, knew there would always come a time for The Streak to come to an end. Heyman said during a recent appearance on the "Tetragrammaton" podcast that the reason the streak ended was because of Vince McMahon's desire to squeeze big moments out of every storyline.

"If this was anybody else's promotion, I would suggest Undertaker himself, and anybody else observing would have a right to feel betrayed by the notion after a while that you would stop [The Streak], that you would end this, that you would take this away," Heyman said. "But the fact is that it's Vince McMahon."

The Undertaker maintained "The Streak" over the course of 21 WrestleManias, facing what Heyman called "a murder's row of heavyweight Hall of Famers," from Jake "The Snake" Roberts to Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Batista, and more.

"That was more important than any title," Heyman said. He said Taker believed he may retire with the streak and become an exception to pro wrestling's tradition of veterans putting over younger talent when they retire. But McMahon always wanted it to end at some point, even considering CM Punk, according to Heyman.

"It had to be the right guy," Heyman stated. "The moment Vince came to [Lesnar and I] and said, 'Here's what I have in mind for Mania' ... The first thing in my mind was, 'Oh my god, we're getting the Streak,'" he recalled.