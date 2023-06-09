Preston Vance Shows Off Gruesome Stitches From AEW Dynamite Match Against JungleHOOK

Preston Vance is wearing the wounds he suffered in the Texas Tornado match on this week's "AEW Dynamite" as a badge of honor. A day after he and Dralistico battled HOOK and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry all over the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Vance has shared a few close-up shots of several stitches on his forehead, as seen in the tweet below.

The match, widely praised by fans on social media, could have done just about enough to catapult Vance to the next level of his young career. Ever since he turned on The Dark Order last November, Vance has been positioned as a credible heel on both ROH and AEW programming, evidenced by his recent rivalries against The Acclaimed and The Hardys.

At recent "AEW House Rules" events, Vance and the rest of La Facción Ingobernable have been regularly utilized as the heels to put over the red-hot babyfaces, another sign of AEW management's faith in the former Dark Order member.

Vance also received praise for his two singles matches against Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Briscoe on "AEW Rampage" earlier this year, despite ending up on the losing end on both occasions. The 31-year-old first started training at Monster Factory Pro Wrestling in 2015, which helped him land tryout matches for Evolve and "WWE NXT" as part of his WWE tryout.

He was also used as an extra during a segment of "WWE Raw" in 2019, where he stood in as one of the police officers who escorted Becky Lynch from the ring. In 2020, Vance joined AEW as a member of The Dark Order. It now remains to be seen if he can carry forward his momentum and break out as a singles star in AEW.