Trish Stratus Mocks Lita And Becky Lynch On National Best Friend Day

On the occasion of National Best Friend Day, observed every June 8 in the United States, Trish Stratus found the perfect opening to troll some past besties. As seen in the tweet below, Stratus posted a video montage that began with shots of herself, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and Becky Lynch celebrating on their road to WrestleMania 39, where they ultimately prevailed in a six-woman match against Damage CTRL.

However, the happy scenes — accompanied by the theme song to the hit TV show "Friends" — quickly turned into a nightmare for Lita and Lynch, both of whom were betrayed by Stratus in the weeks that followed WrestleMania 39. The gloomier part of the montage ended with Stratus kicking Lynch in the head, followed by the words, "Nobody is going to steal my spotlight."

While Stratus did get her elusive singles victory over Lynch at Night of Champions, she did so thanks to an outside assist from Zoey Stark, her new on-screen protégé on "WWE Raw." Since that night, Stratus and Stark have continued to impose their physical dominance on Lynch but were unable to prevent "The Man" from clinching a berth in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

With Stark and Lynch both set to compete in the match, Stratus is expected to try and influence the outcome of the ladder match on July 1.

Lita, meanwhile, has not been seen on WWE television since being ambushed in the backstage area by a mystery person, later revealed to be Stratus. Some fans believe Lita could ultimately return to aid Lynch in her burgeoning rivalry against Stratus and Stark. In the meantime, Stratus continues to excel in her role as one of WWE's top heels.