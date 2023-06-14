Paul Heyman On The Origins Of Roman Reigns' WWE Catchphrase 'Acknowledge Me'

After Roman Reigns defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Brawn Strowman to win the Universal Championship at WWE Payback in August 2020, he entered a feud with his cousin, Jey Uso. It was there that Reigns blossomed into "The Tribal Chief" and stumbled upon a new catchphrase: "Acknowledge me."

During a recent appearance on "Tetragrammaton," Paul Heyman explained the origins of the two-word tagline, which is often directed toward the live crowd Reigns appears in front of on WWE programming.

"Roman had said, 'Well, you know what I really want from Jey? I don't want his love. I have that. I don't want his admiration. I don't even want his obedience. I'll take that from him. You know what I need? I'm the 'Head of the Table.' I am 'The Tribal Chief.' I need him to acknowledge me.' And the moment he said it, we all got chills because we knew this is bigger than this moment," Heyman said.

"This is the declarative statement. This is the definition of the character. What does the character want? What does 'The Tribal Chief' need? What does the 'Head of the Table' seek? Acknowledgment," said the "Special Counsel."

Though Reigns' statement may be seen as a command, Heyman clarified that it's actually a plea.