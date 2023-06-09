Booker T Reflects On Working & Traveling With The Iron Sheik

As the wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T used the most recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast to speak about his time working and traveling with the late legend.

"He was a worker man. Sheik was a worker, bro. Sheik didn't pay for nothing. He would have a thing of 8x10 [photographs] stashed, and wherever we would go, after the meal or whatever, Sheik would pull out an 8x10 and tell him, 'Here's an 8x10 from the former WWF Champion.' He decided to give it to him, and we walk on," Booker said. "It was crazy, man. Sheik has so many stories, but, oh man, great, great times. Great times, great memories, more so than anything."

Inside of the ring, Booker said that Sheik was "the real deal," and his toughness captivated the younger version of Booker that grew up in the 1970s and 1980s. "Sheik was literally one of my favorite stars when I came up as a kid because, man, he brought it. He made it real to me. He made me feel a certain way when I watched him."

Less than two months before Sheik's passing, A&E released a "WWE Legends" documentary about his life, detailing how he became the Iron Sheik, his contributions to professional wrestling, and the real story beyond his persona; Booker was glad the Sheik was alive to see it air.

