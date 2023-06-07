The Iron Sheik's 5 Best WWF Matches Ranked

With opponents ranging from his early nemesis and eventual ally Sgt. Slaughter to Hulk Hogan and even Antonio Inoki, there's just no denying that the late Iron Sheik was one of the greatest performers of his era. His character made a permanent imprint on professional wrestling, as well as popular culture at large, and countless fans remember him fondly today.

The wrestling icon, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, had a legendary in-ring career, with matches spanning from 1973 all the way until 2007. In that time, Vaziri spent a number of years performing in the WWF, and gave fans some truly impressive matches in the promotion.

From Royal Rumbles to outlandish stipulation matches to straightforward singles bouts, The Sheik could do it all. A brief look back at the top five matches of his WWF career should serve as proof of just how versatile he was as both a character and an in-ring performer.

Sheik was never known for death-defying stunts in the ring, but fans of classic wrestling would be hard-pressed to find a more despicable villain in the WWF during his heyday. These matches will reflect what Vaziri did best: riling up the crowd and creating memorable moments for wrestling fans both in the arenas and watching at home over the years.