Zelina Vega Takes Shots At LA Knight Following WWE's The Bump

LA Knight was a guest on the most recent episode of "WWE's The Bump," and he was happy to big himself up while taking shots at Zelina Vega and other members of the locker room. The rising star believes that he's the total package, but Vega doesn't hold that opinion of him.

Responding to a fan who asked her about Knight's comments on Twitter, Vega described him as an amalgamation of two WWE legends. Furthermore, she believes that he should concentrate on forging his own path to the top, as opposed to worrying about other performers. That being said, while the Latino World Order member suggested that Knight needs more originality, she did highlight his potential.

"I think he needs to worry less about the gamers and nerds and worry more about trying to be himself... not Rock and Stone Cold Lite. He's probably pretty neat under all that."

During his interview with "The Bump," Knight said that he's a rarity in modern WWE, as he's one of the few Superstars who isn't a nerdy gamer. He also stated that Vega represents the type of roster members he was criticizing with his comments, but she's far from the only one. "That's about all I see when I walk backstage," he said. "As far as I can tell, I'm the last of a dying breed."

Elsewhere, the conversation saw the cocky Superstar open up about his current lot in WWE. After qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match, Knight believes he's finally getting the respect he deserves after being overlooked for far too long. As of this writing, the MITB match also includes Riochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, with three more to be announced in the lead-up to the eponymous premium live event, which will take place on July 1, 2023.