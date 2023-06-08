LA Knight Is Thrilled To Finally Be Getting The Respect He Deserves In WWE

LA Knight is something of a rising star in WWE, having received a warm reception from fans in many different arenas in many different areas, and has drawn praise from industry veterans. Recently, he earned a big match opportunity when he qualified to be in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and in an in-character interview on WWE's The Bump, Knight commented on finally getting a shot on the main roster.

"There's a little bit of relief, there's a little bit of 'I told you so,' there's a little bit of anger, there's a little bit of annoyance, if I'm honest," he said, "Finally the WWE's gonna give me what I want. Why? Because I had to go out and make it happen ... I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy."

Knight will be joining a field that currently includes Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet, with three more men set to be added to the match. Knight has been getting stronger and stronger fan support since he ditched his "Max Dupri" persona and Maximum Male Models in the later months of 2022. Although his "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" match with Bray Wyatt at the 2023 Royal Rumble was widely viewed as a misfire, the fan response for Knight has not cooled off, a reaction he attributes it to his unique presence.

"I'm the last of a dying breed," he said. "I do things differently than a lot of people. At the end of the day, they talk about a 5-tool player, they talk about the total package. Well, we ain't talking about Lex Luger, we're talking about LA Knight."

