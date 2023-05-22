Ted Dibiase Talks Being Impressed With LA Knight, WWE Officials Agreeing

At the beginning of every WWE broadcast, we're reminded about "Then. Now. Forever." But sometimes the best moments in wrestling are when the then and the now collide. Back in 2021 when Cameron Grimes legitimately came into a large sum of money after investing in Gamestop, he entered an entertaining feud with "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase where the Hall of Famer would constantly one-up the NXT superstar. But things really picked up for the legend when LA Knight got involved and started to feud with Grimes over the Million Dollar Championship.

During a recent UK convention Q&A with IRS, DiBiase discussed how much he enjoyed this brief NXT run. He said that he makes himself available to WWE as part of his Legends deal, but they rarely call on him outside of special occasions or celebrations, so he was excited to be featured on regular television again. However, the highlight for him was putting these young stars in the spotlight and giving them a chance to shine.

"We just had fun with it for a while, but it actually went a little longer than they anticipated that it was going to go because it basically got over so well," he said. "When LA Knight got involved, I saw the skill that he had as well. The focus first was on Cameron Grimes, but I saw the talent in LA Knight and I mentioned that to a couple people and they said, 'Yeah we know.' This has helped bring that out in him too."

Following this well-received storyline, Knight debuted on "Raw" at the beginning of 2022 and Grimes got drafted to "Smackdown" as part of the 2023 Draft. While things haven't completely taken off for either competitor just yet, they clearly have a million dollar seal of approval.