Matt Hardy Praises The Dynamic Between Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn In WWE

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have firmly established themselves as one of the hottest acts in WWE today. The "will they, won't they" of their reunion based around the ongoing Bloodline story resulted in a boom in popularity for the long-time friends. Now, the pair has earned the praise of one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time. On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy heaped praise on the team.

"[Their dynamic] it's electric, it's so good. They have such great chemistry, it really radiates through the screen, and you can almost feel it. You can almost physically feel it through the screen, that they're friends," Hardy said, "They have a relationship like two brothers, they know what each other's gonna do, and they know the next move that's coming. You can just tell they're both on the same page and they just have that top-tier chemistry that people know from just being around each other for almost the entirety of their lives."