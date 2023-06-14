Matt Hardy Praises The Dynamic Between Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn In WWE
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have firmly established themselves as one of the hottest acts in WWE today. The "will they, won't they" of their reunion based around the ongoing Bloodline story resulted in a boom in popularity for the long-time friends. Now, the pair has earned the praise of one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time. On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy heaped praise on the team.
"[Their dynamic] it's electric, it's so good. They have such great chemistry, it really radiates through the screen, and you can almost feel it. You can almost physically feel it through the screen, that they're friends," Hardy said, "They have a relationship like two brothers, they know what each other's gonna do, and they know the next move that's coming. You can just tell they're both on the same page and they just have that top-tier chemistry that people know from just being around each other for almost the entirety of their lives."
Comparisons to Edge and Christian
With the "electric" dynamic the two have, it's not hard to start comparing Zayn and Owens to the great tag teams of the past. Hardy himself sees a very clear comparison with some of his greatest rivals. "Edge and Christian are very similar to Sami and Kevin. Without a doubt," he said. The comparison to the legendary team is no small praise from Hardy. He went on to mention the brother-like relationship between Owens and Zayn, and how important it is to have someone you can trust completely.
"It means a lot to have someone you can truly love, you can truly trust, that you know is loyal, that you know has your best interest in mind," he said, "I think that's the relationship you want whenever you're trying to scratch and Claw and make your way up to a bigger promotion, to turn this into a full-time career. I think it's so cool that Kevin Steen and Sami Zayn had each other to do that and they enjoyed the experience together."
The Importance of Relatability
One last secret ingredient Hardy attributed to the success of Owens and Zayn is something he thinks greatly attributed to his own successes with Jeff. That factor is the relatability of the pair.
"There were people who watched us and they said, 'You know these Hardy Boys are very different. They're not big monsters, they're not 300 pounds, they're not six foot five, and they wear these different baggy pants these tight shirts," Hardy said, "They're relatable and they seem like regular people that are very real. They're not like someone who has this chiseled from Granite physique that seems unattainable. They're two people that seem attainable, and I think people feel that they're relatable because they're attainable." The comparison to himself and his brother is further high praise. For the current tag team champions, it's hard to think of a bigger seal of approval than that of Hardy's.