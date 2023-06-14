Booker T On Working With Rikishi In WWE & Taking The Stinkface

If there's one thing Booker T doesn't want to be remembered for throughout his decorated career, it's being on the receiving end of one of the most infamous Stinkfaces ever delivered by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Booker T, a two-time Hall of Famer himself, recounted the story behind the night he took the move from the 425-pound Samoan superstar on "WWE SmackDown" in 2002 on "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

"It wasn't one of my greatest moments, I could say that," Booker told co-host Brad Gilmore, cracking up. "But in a situation like that, you just gotta do it. It's part of what we do. It's wrestling. It's entertaining the fans. I tried my best, I held my breath and tilted the head to the side, and I just took it, you know what I'm saying?" The six-time world champion said he's "only glad it happened to me once in my career because it's not something you want to be remembered for" and that he was "taking one for the business."

Rikishi's signature move involved knocking an opponent down into the corner before hiking his trunks up as high as possible and rubbing his bare butt in his rival's face. Booker's eye-popping, disgusted reaction to receiving the unpleasant move has become one of the most remembered facial reactions in wrestling history. But Booker said he wasn't worried about either his reputation — or his face — getting damaged from it. "It's just about that's this character. You get him over, you go out and make the other guy shine and we move on," he said, noting Rikishi was also a safe worker in the ring. "It's just part of the business."

