Charlotte Flair Reportedly Traveling To Iowa For Tonight's WWE Smackdown

It seems you can't have a Women's Championship presentation without "The Queen." According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Charlotte Flair is traveling to Iowa for tonight's "WWE SmackDown." That potentially makes earlier news of a specific segment all the more interesting.

It was revealed early Friday evening that tonight on "SmackDown," a segment of the show would be dedicated to the women's title, with the announcement featuring "Raw" Women's Champion Asuka. An additional report indicated that the wording of the announcement was intentional, implying that we'll have a better idea of what the presentation entails as the segment itself plays out.

Flair making an appearance is an interesting wrinkle considering that she lost her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. However, Ripley is a "Raw" superstar with the blue brand's belt, while Asuka is a "SmackDown" superstar with the red brand's belt. It should also be noted that currently, only the women's singles championships carry a specific brand distinction on the main roster.

Ideally, answers will be revealed and confusion will be reduced by the time the evening ends.