WWE Announces A Women's Championship Presentation On SmackDown

Ahead of tonight's "WWE SmackDown," the company has announced a "WWE Women's Championship Presentation" segment for the show (via Twitter). The advertisement features Asuka holding the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship, which she won from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions late last month.

The company's two primary women's championships are in a bit of a strange place following the WWE draft. Belair, who was "WWE Raw" Women's Champion at the time, was drafted to "SmackDown," while "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was drafted to "Raw." In the weeks since, Asuka captured the championship from Belair, and the two have been awkwardly feuding over the red brand's title while appearing on the blue brand.

While no details have been revealed regarding tonight's segment, it seems inevitable that WWE must do something to make things right with the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships. Fans will have to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox to discover what the company has in store.