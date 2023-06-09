WWE SmackDown Preview 6/9: Bloodline Fallout, Money In The Bank Qualifiers

The build to Money in the Bank continues tonight on "WWE SmackDown," with four qualifier matches announced for the show thus far. Additionally, Jimmy and Jey Uso will appear live in the aftermath of last week's apparent fracturing of The Bloodline.

Jey will have a decision to make in the wake of Roman Reigns' comments last week, implying that he would side with "The Tribal Chief" over his brother and longtime tag team partner. Will Jey side with Jimmy, or will he stay aligned with Reigns and his other brother, "The Enforcer" Solo Sikoa?

Money in the Bank is only a few weeks away, and spots are filling up quickly. Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order is set to face Mustafa Ali with a spot in the Money in the Bank match on the line. Additionally, Baron Corbin and Butch will compete in a qualifier of their own. Damage CTRL leader Bayley will wrestle Michin of The OC in a qualifying match, and Bayley's stablemate IYO SKY will take on Shotzi for an opportunity to join Zelina Vega and Becky Lynch in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

That's all that's been announced for tonight's show, but it's likely that "SmackDown" will follow up on the ongoing feud between new "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Asuka and Bianca Belair. Last week on "SmackDown," Belair made it clear that she isn't finished with Asuka, and a rematch between the two seems inevitable.