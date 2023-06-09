WWE Preparing To Unify NXT Women's Tag Titles And Main Roster Women's Tag Titles

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are hungry, and now they've got their sights set on Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Based on their words and actions Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," we're swiftly heading towards another Tag Team Championship unification match.

Friday night, Fyre and Dawn were introduced to the crowd but immediately interrupted by the newest WWE Women's Tag Team Champions — Baszler and Rousey — with the former questioning their knowledge of the "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship history. The duo decided the division wasn't big enough, and demanded the "NXT" gold as well.

Fyre and Dawn were quick to accept the challenge before throwing the first shots.

While Baszler and Rousey quickly regained the upper hand, it didn't take much longer after that for the "NXT" champs to take control. It remains to be seen when the four will battle to unify the championships. Following their triumph during the May 29 episode of "WWE Raw," it appears the "The Queen of Spades" and "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" will not rest until they've taken over the division.