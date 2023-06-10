Booker T Clarifies 'Sex Appeal' Comments, Says Industry Is About More Than Wrestling

Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T made poorly received comments about Lacey Evans' recent repackaging on WWE TV. While talking about Evans' new Sergeant Slaughter-esque look, Booker emphasized that women in wrestling should never "lose their sex appeal." On the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker provided some further depth to his controversial statements.

"Let me just get this straight, [this business], it's not just about wrestling. Wrestling is a part of it, but becoming a star — I've known a boatload of great wrestlers, guys that could wrap circles around me from a wrestling perspective, but that's not what this thing is really all about," Booker said, "It's about entertaining the fans, making the fans feel a certain way, taking them on a journey that they're going to remember for the rest of their life [...] It's got so much more to do with it than just getting in the ring and wrestling. And if you think that way you're going to be bruised, beat up, battered, and torn by the time your career is over with, and you're going to have no money."