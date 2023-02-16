Backstage Look At WWE Prop Contract

Since there are so many contract signing segments in pro wrestling, it makes sense that at least one person out there would wonder "just what exactly is written on one of those things?" Do WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling or any other wrestling company actually go to the trouble of creating a faux-contract that looks like it could be the real deal, or is the prop kept simple, with no major thought put into it?

Today, Fightful Select has learned how the sausage is made regarding these contract signing "contracts," obtaining a copy of the prop used by WWE during the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley contract signing this past Monday on "WWE Raw." And it appears WWE takes the path of making these "contracts" look as real as possible. To that end, the prop used in the Lashley/Lesnar segment contained language one would think they'd see in a real contract, with the "document" stating that it served as "a legal and binding agreement amongst all parties" for the upcoming match. The prop also goes as far to say it was "drawn in the state of Connecticut," where WWE's corporate offices are located, and that "all laws of Connecticut should apply to its execution, arbitration, and or contest."

As to why WWE goes to such lengths to make the prop seem real, it was noted that this is done in case the contract is shown on TV, thus making it a preventive measure against the paper being seen as completely blank. Just to round it out, an Elimination Chamber event logo was placed on the "contract," in order to give it that extra level of authenticity.