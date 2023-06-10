Thea Hail Vs. Cora Jade And More Announced For Next Tuesday's WWE NXT

WWE announced on Saturday afternoon two matches for the June 13 episode of "WWE NXT." The first match will see Chase U's Thea Hail face former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. On this past Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Hail won a battle royal and a future shot at the "NXT" Women's Championship.

Others that were in the battle royal included "Raw" Superstar Dana Brooke, Lyra Valkyrie, Fallon Henley, and Lash Legend. The current "NXT" Women's champion is Tiffany Stratton, who has held the title since defeating Valkyrie in the tournament finals at "NXT" Battleground on May 28.

The second match announced for next week's episode is former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez versus Tatum Paxley. Both Perez and Paxley were in last week's battle royal, and Paxley intentionally got herself eliminated to help Blair Davenport attack Perez.

The two matches will be joining, Baron Corbin versus IIja Dragunov, Noam Dar defending the Heritage Cup against Nathan Frazer, and Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) versus "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate, and Mustafa Ali. Ali made his surprise return to the developmental brand back on the May 30 episode and had helped Lee and Bate after Schism leader Joe Gacy attacked them. Corbin also made his "NXT" return the same night as Ali.