Ted DiBiase Reveals The Thing He Can't Stand About Modern WWE

The professional wrestling business has changed drastically over the decades to become what it is today. In many ways, this has meant massive improvements and instances of growth for both wrestlers and fans. However, to some competitors from the past, the product today has become far less organic, and lacks the improvisational nature that made wrestling in the 1980s and 1990s so great.

This more streamlined way of operating, especially as done by WWE, is something that "Million Dollar Man" Ted Dibiase deemed a pet peeve of his in the modern wrestling landscape. On a recent "Everybody's Got A Pod," the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about his frustrations regarding the authenticity of promos in the modern era of the company. "They do these scripted interviews nowadays and I can't stand it!" Dibiase admitted.

While Dibiase has been retired for decades at this point, he has continued to make sporadic appearances on WWE television as recently as 2021 on "WWE NXT," when he did several segments alongside Cameron Grimes. Even then, he refused to recite pre-written promos like many performers in the company are made to. "I said, 'Look, I'm going to look this over, and I'm going to say what the message is here, but it's not going to be word-for-word what you've written,'" Dibiase recalled, "It's gotta be me. The more me it is, the more real it is to the people." Dibiase is not the first legendary performer to criticize WWE's use of scripted promos, and likely will not be the last. However, given his expertise on the mic over the years, there are few greater authorities on this topic than the former Million Dollar Champion.