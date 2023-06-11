Thunder Rosa Calls WWE's Bloodline Story A Family Feud 'On Crack'

The ongoing Bloodline storyline in WWE has received heaps of praise all across the wrestling world, with the weekly developments from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Usos receiving praise from fans and industry veterans alike. On Busted Open, AEW's Thunder Rosa spoke on the storyline's family-focused nature and relatability in the face of its own farfetchedness.

"This is a novela dude, this is a straight-up novela," the former AEW Women's Champion said, "This is like a family feud one thousand on crack. Every single aspect of family problems and things that you go to therapy for are being put in the ring as entertainment. Which makes it so real to so many people. When you're so close with your family, you're close-knit and you come from that kind of background you understand and you relate."

The comparison of professional wrestling storylines to soap operas, or telenovelas in this case, isn't new. The drama within professional wrestling storylines borders far beyond reality, and although it's usually romance storylines within wrestling that draw such comparisons, the intense family drama of the Bloodline saga certainly encapsulates the melodrama.

With The Bloodline regularly drawing viewers across different social media platforms and strong ratings on weekly TV, it's undeniable that the storyline has brought more eyes to wrestling. However, Rosa finds something interesting about the male viewership of the Bloodline storyline.

"Because there's always such an a-hole in the family who thinks he or she is the sh*t and they do this gaslighting and put people down, all this stuff that we're seeing," she said "I swear, I've seen it in ten different telenovelas growing up and this is my mom watching it and I used to watch it. And now all you guys, all the males watching this telenovela."