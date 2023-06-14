Paul Heyman On Sami Zayn/Bloodline Storyline: 'Who Am I To Question The Audience?'

From self-proclaimed "Master Strategist" and disgraced locker room leader to "Honorary Uce" and finally one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn has worn many hats over the past several months. Yet if you ask the Wiseman to one Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, he never expected Sami's inclusion to catch fire the way it did. Appearing on "Tetragrammaton" with music producer Rick Rubin, he discussed Zayn's inclusion and how the audience ultimately embraced him.

"No," Heyman said immediately when asked if he had any idea what his character would become. "But I rode the wave because the audience bought into it."

It wasn't until several months into The Bloodline storyline that Zayn and Reigns interacted on screen with one another. And even when those initial ideas were being discussed, according to Sami himself, the plan was never for him to become a full-time member of the faction. But it worked. Whether it was lightning in a bottle or otherwise, the audience connected with it. And Heyman was never going to be the one to stand in the way of something that was clearly clicking.

"The Sami thing worked. Who am I to question the audience?" he suggested. "Did I think it would work? I thought it'd be a nice, short-term thing. The example I gave was it's a cameo that ends up doing such a magnificent performance that we invite him back the next week. The next thing you know, he's starring in the show."