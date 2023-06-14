Matt Hardy Recalls Being In Ring Of Honor Faction With Future WWE Universal Champion

Matt Hardy's wrestling career has seen him work alongside stars of numerous eras, from jobbing to the likes of Steve Austin and Scott Hall early in his career, to later working with Sting and Samoa Joe in TNA, and to having now worked with Kenny Omega and Orange Cassidy in AEW. In the early 2010s, Hardy had the opportunity to work with Kevin Owens, then Kevin Steen, in Ring of Honor as part of the S.C.U.M. stable. On a recent episode of "Extreme Life with Matt," Hardy recalled his time working with the future WWE Universal Champion in ROH.

"The whole story behind all of this is that Steve Carino brought me in as like a heavy hitter in S.C.U.M. but it was not with Kevin's knowledge," Hardy said, "We did a promo which I love so much which was on Ring of Honor television. He said, 'You know Steve I'll tell you something, I'm cool with everything you've said and I'm cool with everything you've done. I'm cool with everyone you brought in except for one thing, and that's that motherf***er right there.' And I'm shocked and hurt and stunned by like, 'me but why?' That really kind of set the tone that you could see one of us had to go. One way or the other one of us had to go, and ultimately it led up to us having a little bit of a little bit of a rivalry."