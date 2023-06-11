AEW's Trench And Parker Boudreaux Reportedly Sidelined With Injuries

It's been a while since Trench and Parker Boudreaux, aka the Mogul Affiliates, last appeared on AEW television. According to Fightful Select, the wrestlers are currently sidelined through injury, but the report doesn't state what their respective injuries are or when they're expected to return to action.

Prior to their current hiatuses, Boudreaux and Trench served as Swerve Strickland's stablemates. Since they've been taken off television, however, Strickland has paired up with The Embassy stable — Brian Cage, Prince Nana, Kaun, and Teo Liona — to form a new faction called the Mogul Embassy. It's currently unknown if Boudreaux and Trench will join the group when they return to action.

In the past, Strickland has been open about his desire to mold the rising AEW stars. The "Mogul" stated that he feels pressured to turn them into a formidable force and help Boudreaux break free from his comparisons to Brock Lesnar. However, only time will tell if he's successful in turning Trench and Boudreaux into the next big things in AEW.

Boudreaux's last televised match saw him team with Strickland to take on Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes on the March 3 edition of "AEW Rampage." Trench, meanwhile, has yet to officially make his in-ring debut, though he was reportedly training before his current injury put him on the shelf.

Before joining AEW, Trench was a professional baseball player who had a stint with the Tampa Bay Rays. Boudreaux, on the other hand, previously competed in "WWE NXT" as Harland before he was released in 2022.