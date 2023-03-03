AEW Rampage Preview (3/3): Tag Team Four-Way, Keith Lee And Dustin Rhodes Take On Swerve Strickland And Parker Boudreaux

Tonight's "AEW Rampage" will take place live at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, but only two matches have been announced for the show thus far. The company's Revolution pay-per-view is this Sunday and while AEW President Tony Khan has stated that tonight's "Rampage" won't add any further matches to the card, there will likely be some implications for the PPV setup on tonight's episode.

Building off the lengthy conflict between two former tag partners, Keith Lee will team up with fellow Texas native Dustin Rhodes to wrestle Mogul Affiliates leader Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux. Lee and Strickland were previously AEW World Tag Team Champions, but they lost the titles to The Acclaimed at AEW Grand Slam, and the two ended up turning their backs on each other. Tonight's match will mark the first time in either man's career that they find themselves on opposite sides in the ring outside of a battle royale.

In addition to Sunday's four-way tag match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, "Rampage" is set to include yet another four-way tag. It will feature Top Flight, Aussie Open, John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, and Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club. Castagnoli and Yuta have been showing aggressive new aspects to their personality in recent weeks, while Dante and Darius Martin of Top Flight have consistently proven themselves to be one of AEW's most talented young tag teams. All four pairs will look to assert their dominance as they step into the ring tonight ahead of Sunday's PPV.

Keep an eye out for more announcements from AEW throughout the day to see if anything else is announced for tonight's show, or prepare for a surprise or two when things kick off at 10 pm EST.