AEW's Skye Blue Was Excommunicated For Lighting Someone On Fire

Skye Blue has become one of AEW's most loveable underdogs since becoming a regular member of the women's division and getting signed to a deal. Despite being only 23 years old, the new number-one contender for Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship has already been wrestling for nearly six years, beginning her career while still in high school. However, it seems as though her chaotic tendencies started well before the time she first entered a wrestling ring.

In a recent episode of "Hey! (EW)" with RJ City, Skye Blue was asked about the worst thing she's ever done. For Blue, the answer to this question came pretty easily as she quickly detailed a story from her childhood that fit the distinction. "I got excommunicated from the church," Blue revealed sheepishly. "I may or may not have lit a kid on fire... sorry guys."

The story goes that, after being given a candle, she lit the robe of the boy in front of her on fire during church. "[Giving me the candle] was the first mistake," Skye joked before implying that her mom was aware of the likelihood of her lighting the boy on fire. "I just didn't like him... My mom was in the back row watching and going, 'Don't do it, don't do it,'" Blue added.

Blue, who laughed after lighting the kid on fire, says she and her mom both find humor in the situation to this day. "She thinks it's hilarious," the AEW star said about her mom's reaction to the event, "That's the first story she tells. She doesn't go, 'My kid's a pro wrestler,' she goes, 'My kid lit somebody on fire.'"