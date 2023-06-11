Matt Cardona On The Moment He Knew Hype Bros Were Doomed In WWE

Throughout his career, Matt Cardona has had several successful tag team partnerships. Currently, the former WWE star is aligned with Steph De Lander to continue dominating the independent wrestling scene around the world.

He's also frequently side-by-side with his "Major Wrestling Figure Podcast" co-host, Brian Myers, who has been an ally from their wrestling school days through WWE, Impact Wrestling, and beyond. There was also the time that Myers and Cardona were part of Edge's entourage. However, there's one pairing that the "Indy God" doesn't necessarily look back on quite as fondly: The Hype Bros.

During a recent AMA on Twitter, the "Death Match King" revealed that his pairing with Mojo Rawley was dead on arrival. "I knew the Hype Bros were doomed when they debuted on WWE's Snapchat account," he said on Twitter, of the relatively short-lived pairing.

The duo had a good run in "WWE NXT" against teams like Blake & Murphy, The Vaudevillains, American Alpha, and the team that would eventually be known as FTR. Later, they competed against the best tag teams on "WWE Smackdown" until Cardona was injured in a battle royal that earned them a tag title opportunity. Following Zack Ryder's return in June 2017, the Hype Bros had a few matches together before Rawley turned on his partner.

These days, Cardona mocks and criticizes Rawley any chance he gets. At a recent appearance in the UK, a fan asked him to sign a WrestleMania program, and after adding his autograph to the book, he crossed out his former partner's face. I guess we won't see Mojo in a future wave of Major Bendies any time soon.