Edris Enofe Vs. Malik Blade Announced For This Week's WWE NXT

WWE announced a new match for this week's episode of "WWE NXT" on Sunday via Twitter, where Malik Blade will face off against Edris Enofe. It's interesting to note that the two teamed together in the past, including at the 2022 Dusty Rhodes Dusty Classic semi-finals and last month on an episode of "NXT Level Up," where they defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

Enofe's last match on "NXT" was back in March, where he was part of the WWE NXT North American title qualifying battle royal, which Axiom eventually won. The match was also Blade's last match on "NXT" television. The two were last in action over the weekend on June 9 at a non-televised "NXT" event where Edris Enofe defeated Javier Bernal, while Blade lost his match against Dijak.

Other stars who will wrestle on the June 13 episode of "NXT" include two returning main roster stars, Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali. Corbin will be facing former "NXT UK" Champion Ilja Dragunov, while Ali will be teaming up with Tyler Bate, and "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee and go up against The Schism, the trio of Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid.

Also, former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will go one-on-one against Tatum Paxley, while Chase U's Thea Hail will be in action against former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. Noam Dar, meanwhile, will be defending his Heritage Cup against Nathan Frazer on Tuesday. Results of last week's episode of "NXT" is available here.