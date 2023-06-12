WWE Raw Preview 6/12: Cody Rhodes Battles The Miz & More

Cody Rhodes is set to battle The Miz on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. "The American Nightmare" was a guest on the "Miz TV" talk show last week, which saw the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner get into a heated exchange with Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. Mysterio ended up delivering a cheap shot to Rhodes before he and reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley exited the ring. Moments later, Rhodes struck Miz with his cast after catching the two-time WWE Champion laughing about what had just transpired.

Another Money in the Bank qualifying match is penciled in for this evening's broadcast, with Matt Riddle taking on The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, who unsuccessfully challenged Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on last week's show. The winner of that one-on-one bout between "The Original Bro" and Priest will join Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Brawling Brutes' Butch, LWO's Santos Escobar, and LA Knight in this year's men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which is set to take place on Saturday, July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

And lastly, reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will take on current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser in a non-title match. The tag champions and Imperium have been going back and forth recently, which led to "The Ring General" defeating Owens in singles action seven nights ago following interference from Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.