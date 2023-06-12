Dwayne The Rock Johnson Reflects On XFL's First Season, Long Term Plans

After a long stretch where it seemed that he could do no wrong, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has had what some would call a "down year." But even with the box office disappointment of "Black Adam," reports of the film's behind-the-scenes strife, and the cancelation of "Young Rock," he still remains optimistic about the projects he attaches himself to.

That includes the XFL, which he co-owns with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia. The revived football league just completed its first season under Johnson — with a second season already confirmed. And the Spring league's launch wasn't a rousing success right out of the gate, Johnson is looking at things a bit more long term than just this year's performance, as he expressed via Twitter.

"I play the long game in business and XFL is no exception," Johnson wrote. "We saw some nice successes and took some L's in our first season that we learn from. 75-100 XFL players will be competing in NFL camps this fall. That's a big number that will continue to grow season over season," he added. "We're in it for the long haul. Step by step building the league of opportunity. Like with any venture, success takes time. Thanks, XFL fans for the love & support."