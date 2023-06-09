Young Rock Canceled After Three Seasons On NBC

NBC said it doesn't matter if you want to see another season of "Young Rock." After a straight-to-series order that saw the show debuting on the network in early 2021 and running for three seasons and a holiday special, Variety reported Friday that the sitcom based on the electrifying life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been officially canceled after it failed to appear on the fall schedule.

The series, co-created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang of "Don't Trust the B**** in Apartment 23" and "Fresh Off the Boat" fame, told the life story of the multi-time WWE Champion's life from ages 10 to 26. Starring Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, and Johnson himself as the titular "People's Champion," the show also featured a number of familiar faces from the world of professional wrestling. Regular cast members Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia were often joined by actors portraying iconic wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, the Iron Sheik, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Triple H, all of whom played important roles in "The Great One's" journey from a child in Hawaii to a teen in Pennsylvania to a collegiate athlete in Miami to a superstar in WWE.

In addition to the Hollywood versions of those legendary wrestlers appearing on the show, a number of real-life superstars made the jump from the squared circle to the TV screen. WWE's Becky Lynch and AEW's Colt Cabana guest starred as Cyndi Lauper and the Brooklyn Brawler, respectively, in multiple episodes.

While "Young Rock" has come to an end on NBC, viewers can find many of "The Brahma Bull's" movies, as well as all his greatest matches, on the network's streaming service, Peacock.