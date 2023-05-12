Young Rock Among Shows Absent From NBC Fall Schedule, Awaiting Network Decision

Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson's "Young Rock" sitcom could be in trouble at NBC. The semi-biographical comedy show centering around Johnson and the early years of his life isn't on the fall schedule for NBC. Alongside two other NBC shows, "Young Rock" now sits in a bubble between cancellation and renewal. As far as the show's fate on NBC goes, the network has said that a decision has "yet to be made." The show has run for three seasons thus far on NBC, and it has been airing since 2021. The show's third season came to a close this past February/