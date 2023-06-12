AEW Releases Shirts Featuring CM Punk & FTR For Collision Premiere Main Event

AEW has released a new shirt to promote the upcoming main event of the first "AEW Collision," set to take place this Saturday. The shirt (via Twitter) features CM Punk posing alongside Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR in front of an upside-down triangle, with the letters "CMFTR" printed above the trio.

The color of the text is a distinct pink that's very reminiscent of Bret Hart, the legendary WWE performer who all three men admittedly idolize. The shirt is currently available on AEW's shop for $29.99, which is the standard price for the company's T-shirts.

This Saturday's "Collision" debut will see Punk return to AEW for the first time in September, teaming up with FTR to take Samoa Joe as well as "Switchblade" Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold. The show is set to take place at the United Center in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.