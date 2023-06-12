Bruce Prichard Reflects On The Legacy Of The Late Iron Sheik

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik passed away last week at the age of 81. Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was involved in some major wrestling moments over the course of his in-ring career, and one of the most prominent was his part in the beginning of "Hulk-A-Mania." Speaking about the late wrestling on "Something to Wrestle With," WWE producer Bruce Prichard shared his thoughts on Sheik's strength of character as a person behind the scenes.

"[We] lost one of the absolute, all-time greats of the business," Prichard said. "People that were only exposed to Koz in his later years, when he wasn't in the ring and wasn't in the best of shape ... and kind of became a punchline for jokes, have no idea the true human being that was Khosrow Vaziri. I was honored to know him. I was honored to be belly-to-belly suplexed at the Quality Inn ... in Houston, Texas."

In addition to being a steadfast friend to many who were backstage in the company at the time, Vaziri played an integral role in kicking off one of the most important eras in the professional wrestling business.