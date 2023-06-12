Bianca Belair Expresses Appreciation For WWE Raw Women's Title Following Rebranding

Following last Friday night, the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship is no more, as official Adam Pearce presented Asuka with a brand-new WWE Women's Championship on "SmackDown." That's left former "Raw" Champion Bianca Belair, the woman Asuka defeated for the title at Night of Champions last month, in a reflective mood. Monday afternoon, the longest-reigning "Raw" Women's Champion in WWE history sounded her appreciation.

"That RAW Women's Title means SO much to me," Belair tweeted.

That RAW Women's Title means SO much to me. The journey was full of blood, sweat, tears, black eyes/stitches, hardwork/grind, sacrifice, exhaustion, but MOSTLY PRIDE & JOY that led me to be the Longest Reigning RAW Women's Champion. I am so grateful to be a part of this history! pic.twitter.com/lAcKmykJev — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) June 12, 2023

After defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 for the championship, Belair defended her title against a who's who of the women's division, picking up wins over the likes of Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Carmella, Lynch, and Sonya Deville multiple times as well as Asuka and IYO SKY.

"The journey was full of blood, sweat, tears, black eyes/stitches, hardwork/grind, sacrifice, exhaustion, but MOSTLY PRIDE & JOY that led me to be the Longest Reigning RAW Women's Champion. I am so grateful to be a part of this history!" Belair declared.

As for what the future holds for the former champion, Pearce promised her last week that she was in line for a rematch with Asuka. However, with "The Queen" Charlotte Flair making her return to "SmackDown" and challenging "The Empress of Tomorrow" herself, that may have thrown a wrench into things for the time being.

"The EST of WWE" does have a limited history with Flair, as they've wrestled against each other in singles matches on three separate occasions. While Flair got the better of Belair on a February 2020 episode of "NXT," the latter defeated the 16-time women's champion in both of their "Raw" matches (albeit by disqualification) in October 2021.