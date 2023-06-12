Vince McMahon Back To Making Changes Remotely, Not Backstage For WWE Raw

Vince McMahon is reportedly at it again.

The WWE Chairman ordered changes to the June 12 episode of "Raw" just hours before the live broadcast began, according to Fightful Select. McMahon made the changes remotely. He was not present in person backstage at Monday night's show. McMahon calling in changes to "Raw" has been nothing since he regained power in the company at the start of the year.

What was out of the ordinary was what happened at "Raw" just one week earlier, when McMahon was in attendance backstage and was even sitting in the "Gorilla position," where critical decisions are made as the show is happening. Notably, the June 5 episode of "Raw" was held in Hartford, Connecticut, just about 80 miles up the road from WWE Headquarters in Stamford and a convenient trip for McMahon.

WWE talents and crew are apparently now at ease with McMahon's current role in helping to craft "Raw" on a weekly basis, a far cry from the unrest reported after McMahon was backstage – and making changes – at the "Raw" after WrestleMania 39.